Virtual substance use disorder treatment center now open

By Chris Bavender

A virtual substance use disorder treatment center has opened In central Indiana and is ready to serve residents in Hamilton County and beyond. Workit Health uses a medicine-first, evidence-based approach to substance use treatment and mental health care.

“The Workit Health app connects members with experts able to treat everything from opioid use disorder, excessive drinking, gaming or gambling addiction and co-occurring disorders like depression, anxiety and ADHD,” said Heather Fritch, Workit behavioral health lead in Indiana. “We treat whatever might be getting in the way of living your best life emotionally with FDA-proven medication and supportive counseling.”

Located at 2160 W. 86th St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, the clinic’s telemedicine services can be used in Hamilton County and surrounding communities and across the state. Members of Workit Health are connected with a doctor or intake counselor via video chat or phone call in the app for their first appointment.

“The provider does an initial assessment and determines the best treatment plan alongside the patient. If the provider decides that medication-assisted treatment should be included in the treatment plan, they can prescribe the medication and send it to the member’s local pharmacy for pick-up,” Fritch said. “Within the app, members can meet with their doctor, message or meet with their counselor, meet with other Workit Health members in facilitated group sessions and take online recovery courses.”

According to the Indiana Dept. of Health, in 2021 there were 386 emergency department visits related to drug use in Hamilton County. In 2020, there were 427.

In 2021, there were 33 drug-related deaths in Hamilton County and 48 drug-related deaths in 2020. In 2021, there were 1,933 drug-related deaths in the state of Indiana and 2,316 drug-related deaths in 2020.

Fritch said offering addiction treatment via telemedicine is a “huge step forward in addiction care in the U.S. It makes treatment accessible.”

“Whether you live in an area that doesn’t have readily available treatment or don’t have the time to drive to a treatment center, Workit Health can offer quality, evidence-based addiction and mental health care,” Fritch said. “Workit Health’s telemedicine-based treatment meets people where they are, creating less disruption in their lives and ultimately making it more convenient to seek help.”

Workit Health offers medication-assisted treatment, according to Fritch.

“With only 30 percent of treatment centers offering medication and most people having to drive hours every week to receive it, Workit Health’s practice is based on the evidence that a cold-turkey detox with the support of medication cuts overdose death rates in half,” she said. “When it comes to freeing people from the grasp of addiction, Workit Health prioritizes evidence-based practices that are proven to alleviate withdrawal symptoms, provide necessary emotional support and ultimately reduce the risk of relapse or overdose.”

Learn more at WorkItHealth.com.