Westfield High School Dance Marathon sets fundraising record

Westfield High School Dance Marathon President Maya Francisco had a goal of raising $100,000 for Riley Children’s Foundation.

That mission was accomplished Feb. 26 as it raised a record $114,540.22, breaking the previous record of $96,174.

“(Raising) $114,000 is amazing and it’s mostly (credited to) the amazing executive team we had and all the work they put in over the year,” Francisco said.

Francisco said credit also has to go to the committee members who spent so much time for the cause and everyone who attended the event.

“We are all so grateful and blessed to be able to have the capabilities to raise so much for Riley,” Francisco said.

Sarah Gibbs has served as the school’s Dance Marathon adviser all six years.

“I’m so proud of our students for all their hard work and dedication toward reaching this incredible goal,” Gibbs said. “They inspire me in every way.”

Gibbs said the students worked tirelessly all summer creating new events to propel fundraising before school started.

“They did a paint war and a volleyball tournament,” Gibbs said. “They also had an incredible year of gathering sponsorships from our generous community members.”

Gibbs said many fun activities are offered during the five-hour event.

“We have a 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament, dodgeball, bounce house, video games, card-making for Riley patients and families, hear Riley family stories, play outdoor games and do lots of dancing and jazzercise,” Gibbs said. “My passion for this cause started back in college at Indiana University, where I served on IUDM’s executive team, so I was excited to bring it here. I’ve had family members and students be served by Riley over the years, and I love giving back however I can.”