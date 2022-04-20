Boone County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Zionsville man 

The Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the disappearance of Bryan Collver, a 40-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black Under Armor sweatshirt, black and gray sweatpants, Adidas tennis shoes, and last seen driving a silver 2017 Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate MB138D.

Collver is missing from Zionsville, where he was last seen at 5:31 p.m., April 20. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. at 765-482-1412 or 911.