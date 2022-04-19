LeVox to bring ‘One on One’ tour to Palladium

As the former lead singer for Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox was extremely busy performing and writing music for 20-plus years.

“I never had time to do a gospel EP (extended play), so the pandemic gave me time to do that,” LeVox said.

LeVox is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. He will perform songs from his “One on One” five-song solo collection, where he combined his passion for music and faith.

“It’s going to be full-blown with all the hits that people love from Rascal Flatts, some of my new stuff and maybe some stuff they haven’t heard yet,” LeVox said. “I have a country single I’m about to put out. I don’t know what the Lord has in store, but I had fun with the gospel EP.”

Rascal Flatts was led by LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney. The band that played behind those three is joining LeVox on his tour.

Rascal Flatts, which had 17 No. 1 country hits, announced it would be disbanding following a farewell tour in 2020. That farewell tour was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LeVox admitted he was disappointed the farewell tour was canceled.

“I’d like to go out on our terms,” he said. “But I think Joe Don (bandmate Joe Don Rooney) is in a different place. He’s the one that wanted to be home more. Who knows what will happen? I know I’ve been put here to create music and that’s what I’m going to keep on doing.”

After years of playing at large venues, LeVox said he looks forward to playing more intimate settings.

“I can tell the stories of the songs and how we got them,” LeVox said. “It’s going to be a heck of a run.”

LeVox hopes his new gospel song, “The Distance,” will resonate with fans.

“It’s a song of hope,” he said. “No matter what life throws at you, you can go the distance with God. You can deal with it.”

LeVox said “Fast Cars and Freedom,” which he co-wrote, is his favorite to perform because it’s about young love.

“I’m real proud of that one,” he said.

For tickets, visit thecenterpresents.org. For more, visit garylevox.com