Night & Day diversions – April 19, 2022

‘Hello, Dolly!’

“Hello, Dolly!” runs through May 15 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Masterworks 5

Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks 5, featuring Edgar Meyer, is set for 7:30 p.m. April 23 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

‘The Fantasticks’

Carmel Community Players presents “The Fantasticks” from April 22 to May 8 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

‘Spencer Day: Broadway and Beyond!’

Spencer Day will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 22-23 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.