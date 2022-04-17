Wechsler to step down from Launch Fishers, Indiana IoT Lab

Launch Fishers and Indiana IoT Lab founder/CEO John Wechsler said planning his departure as CEO has been a decade in the making. He recently announced he would step down from his position at both companies effective July 1.

“It is kind of a natural progression of next steps,” said Wechsler, a Fishers resident. “After 10 years of doing this, I think it is definitely a good time for fresh eyes and fresh leadership.”

Launch Fishers Vice President of Finance David Bolling will become its executive director. IoT Lab Jason Pennington, who already is the lab’s executive director, will also became its vice president. Rachel Drake will continue in her role in marketing and communications.

“That’s what the team looks like in terms of who’s going to be running the shop in my absence,” Wechsler said. “I will be still involved with things as a board member, and I’ll be helping manage the overall operation. But, as a board member, I’m not so involved in the day-to-day part of the DNA of the company. This is all really good. It’s a natural step for me to go out and explore other entrepreneurial options.”

Wechsler said he wasn’t ready to announce what his options are.

“I already had multiple oars in the water, and things are really beginning to get traction,” he said. “It’s been an amazing 10 years.”