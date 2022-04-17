Current Publishing
Shredding, recycling event returns April 23 in Carmel

The Carmel Shred-it event, which also includes electronics recycling and prescription drug disposal, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 in the parking lot of Creekside Middle School, 3525 W. 126th St. 

A $5 donation is requested per banker-box size container or equivalent. Donations will benefit Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Recommended documents to shred include any with a signature, account number, social security number, medical or legal information. 

The recycling drop-off will be managed by Technology Recyclers. There will be a $20 charge per computer monitor or TV. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

The following items will be accepted:

  • All computers, servers, peripherals, wiring, cable, battery backups, monitors, TVs
  • All electronics (phones, stereos, headsets, DVD players, any small appliance, IT equipment including hubs, switches, servers, routers, racks, etc.)
  • Office equipment, including fax machines, copiers, phone systems
  • Industrial electronics, test equipment, medical equipment and large appliances

As part of the city’s trash program with Republic Services, drop-off of bulky items will be available free of charge to Carmel Utilities trash customers (an ID or utility bill is required). No electronic waste or appliances containing Freon will be accepted in bulk item disposal. Paints, light bulbs, tires, landscape waste, sharps and ammunition will not be accepted. 

Items that may be dropped off include: 

  • Lawn equipment
  • Carpet
  • Furniture
  • Grills (no propane tanks)
  • Water heaters
  • Swing sets
  • Mattresses

Police officers will be on site collecting unused and expired pharmaceuticals for proper disposal. 


