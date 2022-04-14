Republic Airways’ Plane Pull to benefit children’s nonprofits

Carmel resident Amy Arnell is glad to see the Republic Airways Plane Pull returning.

The event was canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The event benefits children’s organizations, and that is a very big passion of mine, being able to provide an opportunity for our employees to get involved and give back in our community,” said Arnell, director of corporate and community responsibility for Republic Airways.

Republic has five teams competing in the 10th annual Republic Airways Plane Pull, which begins at 9 a.m. April 23 at the Republic Airways Indianapolis Maintenance Center Hangar, 3998 S. Hoffman Rd. The event involves playing tug of war with an airline jet. There are 10 people on each team trying to pull the aircraft 15 feet.

The event has raised $3 million for A Kid Again, Indiana Wish, Riley Children’s Foundation and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent. The Plane Pull was started in memory of Carmel 9-year-old Tyler Frenzel, who died of leukemia in 2004.

Arnell said approximately 150 Republic employees are either working on a pulling team or volunteering.

The fundraiser is Republic’s largest of the year, Arnell said.

Teams are required to fundraise or donate a minimum of $2,000. All teams must include three women as part of the 10-person roster to be considered for the team prizes. There is a Kids Zone with activities and mascots, vendors and entertainment. Lucas Oil is sponsoring the Kids Zone.

For more, visit republicplanepull.com.