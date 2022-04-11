Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: TCU opens new branch in Carmel

Snapshot: TCU opens new branch in Carmel

0
By on Carmel Business Local

Teachers Credit Union held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 30 to celebrate its newest branch at 635 E. Carmel Dr. in Carmel. TCU renovated a former Steak ‘n Shake building with a new facade and interior renovations that set apart the branch from other TCU locations. The 4,450-square-foot building features a community room, teller pods, a night drop box, video display wall and interior and exterior live teller machines. TCU has 57 locations, with another in Carmel inside Meijer at 1424 W. Carmel Dr. (Photos courtesy of TCU)


More Headlines

A fresh start: From cars to buildings, developer Turner Woodard finds ‘great joy’ in making old things new  Indie Coffee Roasters commits to new coffee shop at Federal Hill Apartments   ‘One of the highest honors’ Work by co-owner of Carmel’s BEHN Gallery selected for World Photographic Cup 2 new restaurants, vet expansion planned in Carmel  Proposed charter school, CCS at odds over availability of Orchard Park campus Realtor, contractor, architect give advice on historic restoration 
Share.