Snapshot: TCU opens new branch in Carmel

Teachers Credit Union held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 30 to celebrate its newest branch at 635 E. Carmel Dr. in Carmel. TCU renovated a former Steak ‘n Shake building with a new facade and interior renovations that set apart the branch from other TCU locations. The 4,450-square-foot building features a community room, teller pods, a night drop box, video display wall and interior and exterior live teller machines. TCU has 57 locations, with another in Carmel inside Meijer at 1424 W. Carmel Dr. (Photos courtesy of TCU)