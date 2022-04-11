Creekside Middle School principal tapped to lead Carmel High School 

Tim Phares has been selected as the next principal of Carmel High School.

Currently the principal at Creekside Middle School in Carmel, Phares will replace Tom Harmas, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Harmas, who became CHS principal in 2017, also stepped into the role after serving as Creekside principal.

Phares will begin his new role July 1, pending approval by the school board.

“Dr. Phares rose to the top of a very competitive pool of applicants,” CCS Supt. Michal Beresford stated. “We are fortunate to have an administrator of his talent, experience, heart, and character as the next principal of Carmel High School. In every step along his leadership journey, he has continued the tradition of excellence in the schools he has served and worked collaboratively to continually find ways to get better.”

Phares said he is “honored and humbled” to become the next principal of CHS.

“Throughout my 22 years in Carmel Clay Schools, I have been fortunate to work alongside outstanding educators, supportive families, and most importantly, extremely talented and hardworking students,” he stated. “I am so appreciative of the lasting relationships I have built over the years and am eager to create new ones with the staff and students at Carmel High School.”

Phares began his career in CCS as a kindergarten teacher at Orchard Park Elementary before becoming assistant principal at Prairie Trace Elementary. He served as principal at Orchard Park and Towne Meadow before moving to Creekside.

A longtime Carmel resident and father of four CCS students, Phares was named the District 5 Middle School Principal of the Year in 2021 by the Indiana Association of School Principals. He has a B.S. in Education from Indiana Wesleyan University, an M.S. in Education from Ball State University and Ed.S. and Ed.D. degrees from Ball State University.