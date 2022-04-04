Letter: Be considerate in roundabouts

Editor,

Would (motorists) please stop honking your horn at others in roundabouts! Some people have to drive to our fair city for doctor appointments and different things and aren’t quite used to roundabouts. I think if you are honking at someone it indicates you are driving too fast and are being very inconsiderate of someone trying to enter and exit and get out unscathed as quickly as they can.

The city should have left some streets alone to get to places without having to use roundabouts.

I cannot believe there’s going to be a new roundabout at the high school by the new library. I shudder to think of our kids walking here. Please stop this plan now. I wish the citizens of Carmel had more say in these things.

Nancy Foerster, Carmel