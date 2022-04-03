Mt. Vernon to offer Camp Invention

By Les Morris

With pending arrival of summer comes the challenge for parents to keep their children stimulated during time away from school. Once again, the Mt. Vernon Community School Corp. is offering an option called Camp Invention, which will be held from June 6-10 at Mt. Comfort Elementary School.

The national camp, which began locally at Mt. Vernon in 2018, is for students who will be in kindergarten to sixth grade during the 2022-23 school year. It has a focus on STEM activities. Campers are led by certified local educators in fun, creative, problem-solving exercises. A high school student works with each teacher in a leadership intern role to assist with the instruction. Staff to student ratios are approximately 20-to-1.

The cost is $245 and discounts are available. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Noteworthy activities include Blast Off for Spacecation, in which campers create Spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices to help with cooking in space. Before returning to Earth, campers will mine an asteroid and collect data on how animals are born and grow in space. In

Make a Splash with Robotic Aquatics, children will dive into ocean research and adopt their own aquatic animal.

Jessica Buell begins her first year as the camp director and is excited to get going.

“I love planning and organizing events,” she said. “This experience allows me to do that. However, the biggest reward is seeing kids have fun, learning and seeing their excitement. It brings me such great joy when I get to see kids being kids. Kids were meant to play, explore and use their hands to learn. They will be doing plenty of that this week.”

For more, visit invent.org/programs/camp-invention or email Buell at jessica.buell@mvcsc.k12.in.us.