Hotel Nickel Plate design unveiled

Browning Investments and Dora Hotel Company recently unveiled the design renderings for the new Hotel Nickel Plate, a five-story, 75,000-square-foot boutique hotel with 116 rooms planned for construction southeast of 116th Street and the Nickel Plate Trail.

The hotel will be part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton and will break ground this fall. The Nickel Plate Review Committee approved the renderings at its March 23 meeting with a unanimous vote. The Hotel Nickel Plate will feature a full-service restaurant and bar on the first floor and Nickel Plate Trail access.

The design pays homage to the Nickel Plate Railroad, which has since been decommissioned. The trail is being constructed where the railroad previously was. The hotel will feature black brick and limestone-colored stone accents.

Fishers City Council member Selina Stoller, who also serves on the Nickel Plate Review Committee, said she felt the design was fabulous.

“With the international business and more businesses calling Fishers home, we need a boutique hotel in Fishers,” Stoller said. “With the accommodations, this would provide an experience for business visitors and other visitors visiting Fishers. They’re going to enjoy that type of experience. Fishers has become more of a destination, and we need to meet needs of all visitors. We really feel this fills a gap.”

Stoller said she felt the design complimented First International Bank and that the design would be “pleasing” for people walking along the Nickel Plate Trail.

The hotel is part of a master development by Browning announced in December 2018, which includes the new First Internet Bank headquarters, a 237-unit multi-family development called Nickel Plate Station with first-floor retail and the rehabilitation of buildings in downtown Fishers.

For more, visit fishers.in.us.