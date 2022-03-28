Red Barn set for 54th season

The On-Stage Foundation Board of Directors and Red Barn Summer Theatre Artistic Director Michael Taylor recently announced the lineup for the Red Barn’s 54th season.

Opening the season at the Frankfort venue and running from June 8-19 will be the comedy “Deceiving Granny,” written by Taylor. A married couple ends up in hot water when they stretch the truth to the breaking point in an attempt to inherit a fortune from a grandmother neither has ever met.

The second show will be “Murdered to Death,” a comical spoof of the Agatha Christie whodunit genre of plays and movies. “Murdered to Death” will run from June 22 to July 2.

Featuring a Tony-nominated score by actor/comedian/musician Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell, the Broadway musical “Bright Star” is scheduled from July 7-17.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of matinee performances.

Ticket brochures will be mailed in April and patrons can order tickets immediately by mailing their ticket order form to the theater’s post office box. Online ticketing begins May 8, and the box office will open for the season at 5 p.m. June 1 and patrons can then order tickets in person or by phone.

“Last summer was a big season for the Red Barn,” Community Outreach and Business Manager Bethany Sheets stated. “After being closed in 2020 because of the pandemic, we were so eager to roll out the changes and updates that went on behind the scenes while our doors were closed. House after house was sold out last year and we were able to supply some much-needed laughter and camaraderie to our audiences.

“We also brought in musicians for pre-show entertainment, with the addition of a small outdoor stage and picnic tables where patrons could enjoy the warm, summer breeze and a glass of wine or cold beer from The Cellar, which also was new.”