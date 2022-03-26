Carmel in brief — March 29, 2022

FBI offers reward – The FBI in Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Ciera (Locklair) Breland, who has been missing since Feb. 24. Breland, a Carmel resident, was last known to be visiting her family in John’s Creek, Ga., the week of Feb. 20 with her husband, Xavier Breland, their 5-month old son and their white labradoodle. Breland’s husband reported her missing on Feb. 26 to the Carmel Police Dept., however, there is no evidence Breland ever returned home. Breland’s last known location was at 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. in John’s Creek at 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 24. She was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia tag RMB 5869. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johns Creek Police Tip Line at 678-474-1610, CPD at 317-571-2500.

Fatal accident – The Carmel Police Dept. is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 6:38 a.m. March 18 near Keystone Parkway and 99th Street. Investigators said a southbound truck loaded with gravel appeared to suddenly leave the west side of the road and struck a large tree. The driver, 51-year-old Paul Powell of Kokomo, was pronounced dead at the scene. A front–seat passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Dance Marathon sets record – Carmel High School raised $510,495.19 during its Feb. 26 Dance Marathon fundraiser, the highest amount ever raised for a Children’s Miracle Network High School Dance Marathon. In 2021 CHS raised $400,026 through the event, which benefits the Riley Children’s Foundation.

Theft investigation – The Carmel Police Dept. is seeking assistance in identifying two people captured in surveillance video allegedly using stolen credit cards at approximately 2 p.m. March 2 at Walmart on W. 86th Street in Indianapolis. The credit cards were reported stolen from vehicles parked in the Monon Center parking lot at 1235 Central Park Dr. East at 1:48 p.m. the same day. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 22-13429.

Rising Star winners announced – Winners have been announced in the inaugural Rising Star competition presented by the International Talent Academy. Piano winners are Jerry Zhang, Jedmond Chen, Sophia Liu, Angela Xiao, Ingrid Blocher, Hannah Li and Andrew Lee; and voice and theater arts winners are Rebekah Cernyak, Myla Potts, Caroline Hatfield, Harris Catlin and Imogen Catlin. Learn more at facebook.com/internationaltalentacademy. The competition was held March 5 at the Monon Community Center and featured 70 artists age 5 to 18 from Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Westfield, Noblesville, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Whitestown, Fortville and Muncie.

Artificial turf coming to Midtown Plaza – The City of Carmel will install new artificial turf at Midtown Plaza and along Elm Street, just east of the Monon Greenway. The new turf will be durable, drainable and easy to clean. Construction began March 21 so it can be set and ready to use for the busy summer months at the plaza. Midtown Plaza opened in May 2019, and attempts to foster the growth of natural grass have not been successful. The new turf, once installed, will have a natural grass appearance, be cushioned for delicate joints and will greatly reduce labor and maintenance costs versus the expense of actual grass. In addition to placing turf in the plaza area, contractors will also replace the gravel in the areas along West Elm Street.

ICFW board appointment – Carmel resident Mario Rodriguez, CEO of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, has been appointed to the board for the Indiana Conference for Women. The nonprofit aims to help women build careers, develop professionally and experience lives that are rewarding, healthy and fulfilling. Other new board members are Charlie Garcia, CEO of Garcia Construction Group, and Joyce Rodgers, vice president for development and external relations for diversity, equity and multicultural affairs at the Indiana University Foundation.

Graduate student earns award – Elizabeth Baach of Carmel won first place in Mississippi State’s Graduate Student Association’s 21st Graduate Student Research Symposium in the forest resources and veterinary medicine category for master’s students. Baach, a forestry masters student, won for “Using Forest Inventory and Analysis (FIA) Data to Explore the Relationship Between Biodiversity and Productivity in Forests of the Southeastern United States.”

Hamilton County SWCD to conduct workshop – Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District and Hamilton County Invasives Partnership are conducting a spring sustainability workshop that focuses on invasive species. Attendees will learn about the threat of invasive species, practical management basics with demonstrations and how to identify and eradicate invasive species on their property. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon April 2 at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville. The workshop is $10 per person. Registration can be completed at hamiltonswcd.org.

Outdoor warning siren tests resume – Hamilton County Emergency Management has resumed weekly testing of the outdoor warning sirens at 11 a.m. on Fridays. Sirens are only sounded when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning or when public safety personnel or a trained weather spotter sees a funnel cloud or tornado.

The Cat to support Ukrainian children – All March income at The Cat from rental fees and concessions will be donated to support the children of Ukraine. Donations may also be made online at paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRKC2K6GAB9GE.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Design center workshop – The Indiana Design Center, 200 S. Range Line Rd., will host Spring Market Report: What’s Trending in Design, at 10:30 a.m. April 19. Wendy Langston and the Everything Home team will discuss the latest home design and furniture trends. To register, call 317-569-5975 or email concierge@indianadesigncenter.com. Those who attend are asked to bring a pantry item donation, preferably pasta or spices, for Second Helpings.

Rookie Run registration – Registration is open for the 500 Festival’s 2022 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. May 15 in downtown Indianapolis. The noncompetitive run for kids ages 3 to 10 ranges from two blocks to ⅓ mile. Pre-register for $10 through May 11 at IndyMini.com/RookieRun to receive a commemorative shirt and finisher medal. Registration at the event is $5 and only includes the medal.

Summer Food Service Program – The Indiana Dept. of Education encourages schools and qualified community organizations to participate in the 2022 Summer Food Service Program. The program reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children 18 years old and younger. Sponsorship is open to public and private nonprofit groups, including local governments, summer camps, religious organizations and recreation centers. In 2021, more than 280 Indiana sponsors served nearly 22 million meals during the summer months. The application deadline for new sponsors is April 15. Learn more at in.gov/doe/nutrition/summer-food-service-program/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=.

United Way looking for volunteers – United Way of Central Indiana is looking for volunteers and projects for Go All IN Day, an organized day of volunteering and community service across the region. This year’s event will take place June 24 across United Way’s service area of Hamilton, Boone, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties. Opportunities – including indoor, outdoor and virtual options – will be available for individual volunteers, families and groups. Those interested in volunteering can learn more and sign up at uwci.org/go-all-in-day.

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 through Aug. 1. To be eligible, the nominee must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana, lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years and have no felony convictions. A nomination form can be found at imvhof.com/nominate. To learn more about the organization or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit imvhof.com.

The Art Lab relocating – The Art Lab will relocate to suite 270 in the Turner James Building at 1030 S. Range Line Rd. in early April. Learn more at ArtLabIndy.com.

Realtor earns specialist designation – Nicki Simon Felix with Keller Williams Indianapolis Metro North has earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation in recognition of her experience, knowledge and expertise in high-end residential properties. Felix, a Carmel resident, joins a group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. Nicki Simon Felix has been in real estate since 2017 and specializes in Hamilton County and the surrounding Indianapolis Metro Area.

Northwest Commercial hire – Ryan Hendrickson has joined Northwest Commercial as relationship manager for the Indiana market. He has 14 years of experience in corporate banking. Previously, he served in senior leadership roles for financial institutions including Key Bank and Associated Bank. Hendrickson earned a finance and accounting degree from Franklin College and the University of La Verne in Athens, Greece. He resides in Carmel with his wife, Staci, and daughter, Kennedy.

Century business awards – The state of Indiana is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards, which honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for at least 100 or 50 years, respectively, and have demonstrated a commitment to serving the community. Eligible companies are encouraged to apply by April 1 at iedc.formstack.com/forms/century_half_century_awards_2021_copy.

Tourism campaigns recognized – Communications campaigns that focused on supporting the community during the height of the pandemic won Hamilton County Tourism major accolades at the Indiana Tourism Association 2022 Awards presented on March 15. The county’s tourism agency won top honors in the categories of Best Advocacy Campaign and Best Culinary Focused Marketing Campaign.

Riverview Health appointments – Riverview Health has appointed Dave Hyatt as chief operating officer and Michael Mover as chief information officer. Previously, Hyatt was president at Blackford Hospital and vice president of System Rural Strategy of IU Health. Mover served as the CIO at Riverview Health from 2004 to 2012 and is returning to Indiana from Tennessee after 10 years to rejoin the leadership team.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter will host the 2022 Indianapolis Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 1 at IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. The event will be held in partnership with Indy Eleven, Indiana’s professional soccer team. Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is open at alz.org/Indiana/walk.