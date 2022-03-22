Carmel High School’s ‘Evening of Show Choirs’ set

After a highly successful show choir season, Carmel High School’s four choir groups will perform their shows one final time for family, friends and the community.

“Evening of Show Choirs” is set for 7 p.m. March 26 in the CHS varsity gym. The auditorium is under renovation.

Along with the Ambassadors, the mixed show choir and the all-female Accents, the concert will feature two other show choirs, New Edition, a mixed show choir, and the all-female Allegro.

“The Ambassadors are doing a New Year’s Eve theme with the countdown to midnight in Times Square in New York,” CHS choirs director Kathrine Kouns said. “The Accents show is all about the power of our hands, to touch, to pray, to communicate, to celebrate and to serve. New Edition performs a Renaissance-themed show, and Allegro’s show doesn’t have has a specific theme. It’s a celebration of singing and dancing.”

Kouns said each group will perform an entire show.

This is the first “Evening of Show Choirs” since 2019.

“I think everyone has a newfound appreciation for it,” Kouns said. “We’ve had other years where people are burned out and ready to be done because of the exhausting schedule. This year, everyone has so much gratitude for everything we do because we all realize how much we miss it when we don’t do it.”

The 2020 show choir season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no show choir season in 2021.

The Accents and Ambassadors were scheduled to attend the March 19 Heart of America National Show Choir competition in Orlando.

Ambassadors has been grand champion in all four competitions. Accents has been grand champion in three competitions and was first runner-up in the Brownsburg Bulldog Spectacular competition.

For “Evening of Show Choirs” tickets, visit secure.payk12.com/school/Carmel—Performing-Arts/671/item/216374.