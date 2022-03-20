Police investigate homicide, unidentified body found in Lawrence 

The Lawrence Police Dept. is investigating the death of a person found dead in the woods near Trilobi Drive and Lee Road. A post-mortem examination revealed the person, an unidentified middle-aged adult male, died from a single gunshot wound.

LPD was notified of the death when a person walking their dog in the area of Trilobi Drive and Lee Road discovered the body around 2:30 p.m. March 17. A press release from LPD stated the body appeared to have been recently placed in the area and deliberately covered with leaves.

The dead person did not have identification, and efforts are under way to determine the person’s identity. The person didn’t have any distinguishing tattoos.

The investigation is being conducted by Lawrence police detectives, the Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity, a vehicle parked in the Lee Road and Trilobi Drive area overnight March 16 through March 17 or who may have any additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 317-262-8477.