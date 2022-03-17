Darlington Bed Race re-awakens in Noblesville

After a two-year hiatus, “The Greatest Spectacle in Bed Racing” is returning to the City of Noblesville’s historic downtown square.

Presented by the Boys & Girls Club Noblesville and the city’s Parks & Recreation Dept., the 10th annual Darlington Bed Race is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 3. A fundraiser for scholarships for youth summer camps operated by the BGCN and the park’s department, the event will feature up to 12 teams doing precisely what the name implies – with maybe some familiar pop culture figures piloting the way.

“A bed race is exactly what it sounds like – beds that race,” said Abigail Stutesman, director of club operations for the BGCN. “It isn’t often that find a bed with four wheels with, let’s say, Mario and Luigi or Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, sprinting down 9th Street.”

Open to participants 16 and older, the race features teams of four to five people navigating wheeled beds through the square. Three to four runners push the bed while one team member steers. Teams can build their own racing beds or, for a higher registration fee, use one provided by the BGCN while supplies last.

“Truly, it’s a foot race that is unmatched,” Stutesman said.

Canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the race has a new attraction this year, the Darlington Bed Race T-Shirt Design Contest 2022. Open to participants of all ages, a $150 cash prize to whoever creates the winning design for T-shirts commemorating the 10th race.

The deadline to enter the T-shirt contest is March 18. Early bird registration to enter the race is May 6. Late registration is from May 7 to June 1. Registration fees increase during the late period.

“Throughout the years the bed race has grown in popularity,” Stutesman said. “It truly is an event unlike most and is known for its entertainment value as well as offering a stage for all to help our community’s youth stay engaged in positive, encouraging activities during out-of-school time.”

For more or to register, visit bgcni.org.