Carpenter Nature Preserve website features maps, plans

The Zionsville Board of Park and Recreation and Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. have launched a website to share the progress and plans of the future Carpenter Nature Preserve and gather public input.

The website has maps, graphics, text and questions that describe the project’s background, future plans and next steps.

The Carpenter Nature Preserve, at the intersection of U.S. 421 and S.R. 32, is a 215-acre nature preserve proposed by the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. as a town and regional destination to include a new nature center, walking trails, boardwalks, nature-inspired playground, outdoor classrooms, Eagle Creek overlooks, enhanced wetlands, woodlands and prairies.

The nature preserve will enhance existing wildlife habitats and provide viewing for the habitats while teaching visitors of all ages about the natural environment.

Formerly the Wolf Run Golf Course, the Carpenter Nature Preserve is owned by private citizens Jim and Nancy Carpenter. The couple purchased what is now the Carpenter Nature Preserve and have taken the role of interim owners.

As the town identifies funding sources to purchase the property, the Carpenters are repurposing and preserving the land.

“I am grateful to the Carpenters for their conservation and restoration efforts and for their vision for what will be Zionsville’s largest conservation park,” Mayor Emily Styron stated. “With Starkey Park at the southern boundary of Zionsville and this property at the northern boundary, we are solidifying our ‘town within a park’ moniker.

Visit the Carpenter Nature Preserve website and participate in the survey at zionsville-in.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=472