Belzer Middle School appoints new principal

At its March 14 meeting, the School Board of the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township unanimously approved the appointment of Victor Bush as Belzer Middle School principal. Bush had as interim principal since January.

According to a press release from MSDLT, Bush has been an elementary and high school administrator in the district. He has previous administrative and district-level experience outside of Lawrence Township.

“I would like to thank the Board of Education and Dr. (Shawn) Smith for this opportunity and for their continued support,” Bush stated. “Serving as the principal of Belzer Middle School is a true blessing. As a Belzer parent, I have always recognized the unique qualities of the students and staff that make Belzer a special place. Now as the principal, I get to serve a dynamic staff, a caring community and awesome kids.”

Prior to serving as Belzer’s interim principal, Bush was the assistant principal at Lawrence North High School. His teaching experience is in social studies.

“Mr. Bush has done an outstanding job leading Belzer Middle School and his broad array of experiences and strong leadership make him a perfect fit for the Belzer community,” MSDLT Supt. Shawn Smith stated.

Bush graduated from Lawrence North High School in 1989 and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne. He earned a master’s degree in education from Indiana University and earned a second master’s degree from Butler University in the education administration program. He earned a specialist in education distinction from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Bush’s wife, Shawn Bush, serves as the MSDLT director of student services, and their three children attend school in the district.