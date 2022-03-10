Carmel Education Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Penix (Carmel) and Taste of Carmel emcee Jeff Worrell (Carmel). Laura Jarred (Carmel) and Stephanie Bales (Carmel). Anna and Claudio Bertolini (Carmel). Rob and Christine Paugh (Westfield). Missy and Dan King (Carmel). Lisa and Alex Hansen (Carmel). Kelli Prader and Natalie O’Hara (Carmel). Elizabeth Pilling (Carmel) and Ann Bernard (Carmel). Shari and Jeff Worrell (Carmel) and Kim and Randy Sorrell (Indianapolis). Janet Moon and Jennifer Turner (Carmel). Where’s Amy attends Taste of Carmel 0 By Amy Pauszek on March 10, 2022 Where's Amy Where’s Amy attended the March 3 Taste of Carmel fundraiser benefitting the Carmel Education Foundation. The Carmel Education Foundation’s mission is to inspire academic achievement and lifelong learning in Carmel Clay Schools students. More Headlines Heavy lifting: Carmel resident displays throwing skills in Highland Games Taste of Carmel to support Carmel Education Foundation Snapshot: OneZone Chamber conducts Taste of the Chamber Carmel in brief — February 15, 2022 Freshmen help Carmel High School girls swim team continue state title streak Column: A ‘refreshing’ kitchen remodel Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email