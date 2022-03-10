Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Where’s Amy attends Taste of Carmel

Where’s Amy attends Taste of Carmel

0
By on Where's Amy

Where’s Amy attended the March 3 Taste of Carmel fundraiser benefitting the Carmel Education Foundation. The Carmel Education Foundation’s mission is to inspire academic achievement and lifelong learning in Carmel Clay Schools students.


More Headlines

Heavy lifting: Carmel resident displays throwing skills in Highland Games Taste of Carmel to support Carmel Education Foundation Snapshot: OneZone Chamber conducts Taste of the Chamber Carmel in brief — February 15, 2022 Freshmen help Carmel High School girls swim team continue state title streak Column: A ‘refreshing’ kitchen remodel
Share.