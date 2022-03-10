Roundabout construction set to begin March 14 on Range Line Road

Two new roundabouts are coming to Range Line Road, which will result in full and partial closures for the next several months.

Range Line Road will fully close at Medical Drive for approximately 45 days beginning March 14 for construction of a roundabout. Surrounding roads will be open to access nearby businesses.

On May 1, Range Line Road is expected to partially close at 116th for approximately 80 days. One lane in each direction on 116th Street will remain open throughout the project, and only right turns will be allowed at the intersection as the new roundabout is constructed.

In addition to removing traffic lights and replacing them with roundabouts, the project includes enhanced pedestrian connectivity and a landscaped median.