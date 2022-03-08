Carmel Realtor selling Tony Stewart’s $30M home: ‘The most exceptional property I’ve ever been in’

Carrie Holle makes her living as a Realtor selling luxury homes in Carmel, one of the most affluent cities in Indiana, but even she was astonished by the amenities in one of her newest listings.

Holle, a Realtor with Compass Indiana and founder of The Carrie Holle Group on Carmel’s Main Street, recently listed NASCAR champion Tony Stewart’s luxury log home and hunting preserve on 415 acres near his hometown of Columbus, Ind., for $30 million, giving it the potential to become the priciest home ever sold in the state.

“It’s probably the most exceptional property I’ve ever been in,” Holle said. “You walk in and immediately you hear the waterfall. Then you cross over a stream that he has stocked with giant koi.”

Visitors to Hidden Hollow Ranch are also greeted by an 8,700-gallon aquarium – scrubbed twice a week by a worker in scuba gear – and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of a lake and surrounding woods.

Moving deeper into the 20,000-square-foot home, each of the six bedrooms is connected to its own bathroom, making them “like staying at a five-star bed and breakfast,” according to Holle, who said Stewart primarily used the property to entertain guests. The lower level includes an in-home gym, bowling alley and golf simulator.

Outdoors, the property includes forests filled with turkey, deer and elk. Holle is working with Kenny Frazier of Texas-based Frazier Ranch Sales, who flies to the property for each showing, to provide expertise on the hunting preserve and animal care.

In addition, the property includes a six-car garage, 3,600-square-foot guest home and a 9-acre lake stocked with trophy bass.

“If you fish on that lake, the odds are with you that you’re going to catch something, and it’s going to be big,” Holle said.

The home, completed in 2011 and built with lodgepole pine sourced from the Northern Rockies, has already had several showings, Holle said, primarily to interested parties that contacted her who already live in Indiana. She and her team are working to identify possible buyers around the globe to let them know about the property, a service she said is not offered by most Realtors. She plans to send them a curated package with small-batch bourbon, cigars and an invitation to visit Hidden Hollow Ranch, which is approximately an hour’s drive from the Indianapolis International Airport.

“It’s a good spot for somebody who wants to be anonymous,” Holle said. “Nobody is going to bother them here.”

Stewart wants to sell the property because he can’t spend much time there, Holle said. She said changes initiated by the COVID-19 pandemic have made this the perfect time to sell.

“The real estate market nationally is such that this is not going to be a hard sale. Pre-COVID, I would’ve said there’s no way we would ever be able to sell a house for $30 million anywhere, let alone Indiana, but the real estate market has changed in that these ultra-wealthy buyers are buying,” Holle said. “If we pick this property up and put it somewhere else in the country, it would be double the price, so $30 million, compared to a lot of properties of this stature, it’s crazy to say, but it is a bargain.”