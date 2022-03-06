Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Twice-canceled Sam Costa race to return March 26 in Carmel
Erin Vergara crosses the finish line and sets a record time for the women’s race in 2016. (Photo courtesy of Terry Townsend)

Twice-canceled Sam Costa race to return March 26 in Carmel

0
By on Carmel Community

Race Director Terry Townsend has a motto for this year’s Sam Costa race.

“It’s the 51st anniversary, three years in the making and worth the wait,” Townsend said.

The 51st Annual Sam Costa half- and quarter-marathons are set for March 26 at Northview Church, 12900 Hazel Dell Pkwy., Carmel. The 2020 and 2021 races were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is presented by Indy Runners and Walkers.

The half-marathon starts at 9 a.m. The quarter-marathon, which launched in 2006, begins at 9:10 a.m.

Townsend has only run the race twice.

Townsend

“That was back in the 1980s, and that’s when they asked me if I would be a director,” Townsend said. “I had no idea this would be a lifetime gig.”

Costa, a detective with the Chicago Police Dept., was a runner who had friends in central Indiana. They would run in a race called the Central Indiana Striders Half Marathon. When Costa died from cancer, the race was renamed the Sam Costa Half Marathon.

“I’m a sucker for those kinds of stories,” Townsend said. “I think it’s valuable that it is the oldest race in Indiana. People love it. People come from all over the U.S. We typically have 12 to 14 states represented. We’ll have about 1,000 runners.”

This is the 47th year the race will be held in Carmel. It was at Clay Middle School until 2004 and held one year at Cherry Tree Elementary School before moving to Northview in 2006.

“We do everything we can to make sure it’s a good experience for everyone,” Townsend said.

Both of the courses are new.

“The courses used to run up to Noblesville up to 160th Street,” Townsend said. “My wife and I are cyclists, and we ride the course. We got back to Northview, and I said, ‘We can’t do this anymore, there’s too much traffic. It’s too noisy. We’ve got to do better.’ The entire course now is within the confines of Carmel. We don’t even go to 146th Street. The new courses are going to be safer and easier to manage. They’re going to be prettier.”

Learn more and register at samcosta.com.


More Headlines

500 Festival president ready for events to return Carmel in brief — February 8, 2022 Westfield High School Dance Marathon aims to raise $100K ‘We want to be that voice’: Parents connect over support for diversity efforts in Carmel public schools  Noblesville resident Amy Shinneman named MDA National Ambassador Carmel in brief — March 8, 2022
Share.