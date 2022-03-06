Indianapolis Children’s Choir to celebrate royal music

The will present a royal welcome to a new concert program

“The ICC has a new concert season every year, and each concert is planned so that singers learn new music, develop new skills and experience new performance opportunities,” ICC Artistic Director Joshua Pedde said. “Although we have done several of the pieces throughout the ICC’s 36-year history, we’ve never done a concert that has focused primarily on music of royalty.

The “Of Kings and Queens” concerts will celebrate royal music through the centuries March 13 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. The 3 p.m. show will feature beginning and intermediate choirs and the 7 p.m. show will feature the more advanced choirs.

“The ICC works on many challenging pieces of music throughout the concert season so that our singers can reach their artistic goals,” Pedde said. “Some of the featured music for the ‘Of Kings and Queens’ concerts is from the Baroque era, so the directors are working with the singers to help them learn the style necessary for the performance. It’s a lot of hard work to learn the necessary articulation and light singing, but the singers are doing a fantastic job with it, and we are excited to showcase all that they have learned since January in preparation for the performance.”

The repertoire includes various musical styles, from a traditional Irish lullaby to songs composed by Queen Lili-Uokalani, the last reigning monarch of Hawaii. The British monarchy also will be well-represented with several pieces performed for or composed to commemorate royal historical occasions, including one composed by King Henry VIII.

The singers will be complemented by strings, percussion and a quartet of herald trumpets.

The ICC also will be featured in the Indianapolis Opera’s March 18-20 “Brundibar” and “Vedem” performances at The Toby” Theater at Newfields in Indianapolis.

“It has been a busy time for the singers who are performing with the Indy Opera along with preparation for this concert,” Pedde said. “However, they are doing a great job and we try to make sure their schedule is balanced while offering them these once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

Tickets are $14. For more, visit icchoir.org/tickets.