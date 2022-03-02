Kirk’s Hardware owners retire, to close shop

Kirk’s Hardware owners Bill and Carrie Prater will close the downtown Noblesville hardware store at 848 Logan St. on March 31. The Praters, who bought the business in 2002, are retiring.

“It’s time to quit,” Bill Prater said. “I’m pushing 72, so it’s time to go home.”

The Praters are Noblesville residents. Bill Prater said since the couple hasn’t been able to find anyone, they trust to sell the store to, they will close it instead.

“We’d like to keep the hardware store going, but the problem gets to be finding someone with the knowledge to run it,” Bill Prater said.

After the store closes March 31, items will be auctioned through an online auction service through April. Bill Prater said he’s sad to close the business but running the store has been a joy.

In retirement, the Praters plan to “chase grandsons” to their various sports games.