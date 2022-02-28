City celebrates Keep Fishers Beautiful in April

The City of Fishers has announced Keep Fishers Beautiful will return in April. The annual, monthlong event gives residents the opportunity to participate in Fishers Parks cleanups and more.

Upcoming events are:

Cyntheanne Park Soil Spread: 10 a.m. to noon April 9

Launch Fishers Mulch Spread: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 16

Fishers AgriPark Strawberry Planting: 10 a.m. to noon April 23

Cheeney Creek Cleanup & Garlic Mustard Pull: 10 a.m. to noon April 23

Billericay Park Mulch Spread: 9 to 11 a.m. April 23

Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve Weed Wrangle: 10 a.m. to noon April 23

Fishers AgriPark Tree Planting & Fence Building: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29

Holland Park Helpers: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 30

For more or to register, visit thisisfishers.com/volunteer/citywide-volunteer-opportunities/keep-fishers-beautiful/?fbclid=IwAR3tQiaHbwPVrNeqpUWWkUV5PxVsFy7j-j2uvEaVk8tenKbArXfWGZ_GITs.