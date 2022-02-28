Current Publishing
City celebrates Keep Fishers Beautiful in April

The City of Fishers has announced Keep Fishers Beautiful will return in April. The annual, monthlong event gives residents the opportunity to participate in Fishers Parks cleanups and more.

Upcoming events are:

  • Cyntheanne Park Soil Spread: 10 a.m. to noon April 9
  • Launch Fishers Mulch Spread: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 16
  • Fishers AgriPark Strawberry Planting: 10 a.m. to noon April 23
  • Cheeney Creek Cleanup & Garlic Mustard Pull: 10 a.m. to noon April 23
  • Billericay Park Mulch Spread: 9 to 11 a.m. April 23
  • Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve Weed Wrangle: 10 a.m. to noon April 23
  • Fishers AgriPark Tree Planting & Fence Building: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29
  • Holland Park Helpers: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 30

For more or to register, visit thisisfishers.com/volunteer/citywide-volunteer-opportunities/keep-fishers-beautiful/?fbclid=IwAR3tQiaHbwPVrNeqpUWWkUV5PxVsFy7j-j2uvEaVk8tenKbArXfWGZ_GITs.


