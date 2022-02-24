Current Publishing
Letter: Grateful for efforts of Prairie Trace Elementary principal

Editor,

I saw the paid advertisement by Unify Carmel in (the Feb. 22 edition of) Current in Carmel with Principal Kimberly Piper’s email to Prairie Trace Elementary staff. I support her and her desire for personal growth in learning more about systemic racism and applaud her for encouraging PTE staff to consider the same. I am grateful for her commitment in making PTE a welcome place for all students while acknowledging the opportunity to always do better.

Jennifer Strutz, Carmel, Prairie Trace Elementary parent


