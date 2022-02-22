Son accused of fatally stabbing father in Carmel, severely battering mother

A 40-year-old man has been accused of fatally stabbing his father and injuring his mother on Feb. 21 at the couple’s Carmel home.

Christopher Claerbout has been charged with murder, criminal confinement with serious bodily injury and domestic violence with serious bodily injury. He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Rolling Springs Drive in the Woodland Springs neighborhood shortly after 6 p.m. Feb. 21 to assist the Carmel Fire Dept. with a medical call.

“Upon our officers’ arrival, they located a deceased male outside of the residence with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds,” Carmel Police Dept. Sgt. D.J. Schoeff said.

CPD identified the deceased man as David Claerbout, 75.

Police found the suspect’s mother “severely battered” and “partially bound” inside the home, Schoeff said. She was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Investigators quickly identified Christopher Claerbout as a suspect and used OnStar technology to locate his vehicle, which was traveling through southern Indiana. The Indiana State Police and Clark County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away.

Law enforcement worked with OnStar to disable the vehicle and bring it to a stop. Christopher Claerbout fled on foot to a wooded area, where a K-9 unit helped locate him. He was arrested and transported to a hospital. Upon release from the hospital, police transported him to Hamilton County.

Police declined to release additional details about the case.