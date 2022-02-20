Current Publishing
Noblesville Schools to make masks optional

Noblesville Schools will make masks optional at all schools in the district beginning Feb. 22. The district cited a decrease in positive cases and quarantines for the change.

A statement from Noblesville Schools said the district would continue to follow quarantine requirements, track positive COVID-19 cases and make adjustments to protocols as necessary.

“Please continue to monitor health conditions and keep your student home if they’re exhibiting multiple symptoms of illness. Please continue to report positive COVID cases to your school nurse,” the statement said.

Per federal guidelines, masks are still required for students and staff on school buses.

 The district also updated its COVID-19 protocols. For more, visit noblesvilleschools.org/return.


