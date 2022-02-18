Sting to perform in concert at Palladium

Legendary rock star Sting will perform May 8 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

The audience can expect solo hits and classics by The Police, when 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting makes his first appearance at the Palladium.

Sting’s “My Songs” concert tour is a dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout his illustrious career. The performance features songs such as “Englishman in New York,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Message in a Bottle” and many more.

Tickets starting at $100 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Palladium’s Fifth Third Bank Box Office, online at thecenterpresents.org and by phone at 317-843-3800. The 7:30 p.m. event is part of the 2021-22 Center Presents Season sponsored by Allied Solutions.

Sting, the former vocalist, bassist and principal songwriter for The Police, will be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble. Joe Sumner, his son, will appear as special guest.

Sting’s latest album, “The Bridge,” showcases his prolific and diverse songwriting prowess. Representing various stages and styles from throughout his career and drawing inspiration from genres including rock ’n’ roll, jazz, classical and folk, the eclectic album features Sting’s quintessential sound on pop-rock tracks such as the album’s opening rock salvo, “Rushing Water,” and the upbeat, whistle-driven “If It’s Love.” To explore the album, vthebridge.sting.com.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access exclusive presale tickets prior to the general public. For complete tour, ticket and fan club information, visit Sting.com.

The Center for the Performing Arts requires patrons 12 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance, before entering its venues. Patrons 3 and older must wear masks or other face coverings at all times.