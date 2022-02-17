Fishers Police Dept. investigates fatal crash on Allisonville Road

Current Publishing
The Fishers Police Dept. is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

Officers responded to a crash on Allisonville Road between 126th Street and Orchard Boulevard. Emergency crews located three vehicles, a tan Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and a brown Nissan Altima.

 The Fishers Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the crash. Based on evidence and witness statements, it appears the Jeep was traveling northbound on Allisonville Road when it traveled left of center, striking the Chevrolet and the Nissan. The crash remains under investigation.


