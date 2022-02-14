Noblesville Rotary Club offers scholarships

By Chris Bavender

The Noblesville Rotary Club celebrated a record year in 2021 with its annual fundraiser, the BrewBQ. The event raised the largest amount in its five-year history.

The BrewBQ is a barbeque-tasting contest.

“Last year was truly a banner year for the club and the BrewBQ. After a break of a year due to COVID, our members, attendees and sponsors stepped up and we were able to raise more than $15,000 for the local community,” said Carrie Dixon, Noblesville Rotary Club president. “It really shows how much impact a community can have when it comes together.”

The proceeds established a scholarship fund at the Ivy Tech Hamilton County campus for fall semester 2022 for a full semester of tuition for five students. Education is one of Rotary International’s seven areas of focus.

“The future of our world will be in the hands of the next generation, and we felt it was important to prepare them through education. Ivy Tech was a natural choice since it was in our backyard, serviced an underserved population and is full of outstanding servant leaders,” Dixon said. “In our first year, we provided a single scholarship. Now, we are committed to five a year and only want to see that grow further.”

The sixth annual BrewBQ is set for August.

To apply for the scholarship, students can contact their high school guidance counselor or the admissions department at Ivy Tech Hamilton County Campus. Applications will be accepted through July 1.

For more, visit noblesvillerotaryclub.org.