Masks optional in Carmel Clay Schools beginning Feb. 22

Carmel Clay Schools announced Feb. 14 that masks will become optional beginning Feb. 22.

In an email sent to CCS parents and community members, the district stated that the change is “due to the decrease in positive cases and quarantines across the district.”

Federal guidelines still require masks to be worn on school buses.

Parents should continue to monitor their children for signs of illness and keep them home if they are sick. Positive COVID-19 cases should be reported to schools and medical professionals, and CDC quarantine guidance should be followed.


