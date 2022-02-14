Boone Prairie School completes addition

Boone Prairie School needed to expand its space to meet demand for growing enrollment.

After several months of construction, the nearly 10,000-square-foot addition to the Whitestown school was completed. Construction began at the school in the summer of 2021 at 5175 E. 300 S.

Boone Prairie School Executive Director Shawna Reinhardt said the addition will allow for 10 new classrooms, an administration office, a locker room for upper school and large open flexible space for when the school has to be indoors for lunch and recess because of weather issues.

The school, which offers classical Christian education, opened in the fall of 2017.

“The additional space is allowing us to add additional grades as we grow into (a) high school,” Reinhardt said.

The school has 82 students with classes from kindergarten through 10th grade this school year. The school has a hybrid schedule with students attending classes Wednesday through Friday. Completed work assigned at home by teachers is due on Monday and Tuesday.

“We have had steady and continued growth each year as we add grade levels,” Reinhardt said. “We had (pre-kindergarten) in the past but we were unable to offer the last two years as we needed additional space. We will be offering it again next year and it is already nearly full.”

Founded by Zionsville residents Shawna and Bret Reinhardt, the school opened with a total of 20 students and offered classes from kindergarten through sixth grade. This is the first year Boone Prairie School will offer high school classes.

“We will have K-11 and can accommodate 12th grade next year, depending on the classes a student requires to graduate,” Reinhardt said. “We offer traditional and honors diploma options. We place students in their ability level for math, and all students starting in pre-K learn cursive. It is a full curriculum. There is not a need to supplement like some co-op options.”

There are plans to add to the 12-teacher staff for the 2022-23 school year. The need for teachers is mostly in the upper middle school and high school grades.

For more, visit booneprairie.org.