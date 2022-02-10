Rail plans to reopen in Westfield

A favored Westfield restaurant recently announced it plans to reopen later this year in a new location. Rail, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, was previously located in a red barn on Park Street in downtown Westfield. It closed in late 2020, claiming COVID-19 restrictions were too tough to overcome.

On Feb. 10, owners and husband-and-wife team Melanie and Toby Miles posted the following Facebook post under the Rail Facebook account:

“First things first, we have missed you all so much! Secondly, we are beyond excited to announce that we are reopening Rail!! Like many of you, there has been a hole in our hearts since closing the big red barn. It was our passion and we are looking forward to reigniting that culinary flame in this awesome new location at the corner of SR 32 & Grassy Branch (by Ace Hardware).”

The post exclaims there is plenty of parking in front of the new location. The post also stated that an opening date would be announced later this year.

“We’re so excited to share Rail with you once again,” the post read.

In less than an hour after posting, the post received approximately 500 likes, more than 100 comments and nearly 50 shares.

Prior to serving breakfast and lunch, Rail was a dinner restaurant. The Mileses didn’t announce on whether or not Rail would remain a breakfast and lunch restaurant or if it would revert to dinner service once it reopens.

Further attempts to reach the owners were unsuccessful. Rail originally opened in 2014. The Mileses also own Cone + Crumb, an ice cream and dessert shop on Park Street.