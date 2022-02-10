Noblesville city attorney receives Stake in the Ground Award

The Noblesville Common Council recognized City Attorney Lindsey Bennett as the 2021 Stake in the Ground honoree at a recent meeting.

The Stake in the Ground Award recognizes city employees, at the director level, who go above and beyond their roles to make Noblesville a better community. Each councilor makes a nomination and then all members vote on the award anonymously.

Bennett began working for Noblesville in 2020 in the newly created position to help the city navigate through increasingly complex legal issues associated with major infrastructure projects, new challenges in public health and safety and economic development.

“Lindsey walked into a hornet’s nest at the beginning of 2021. She had an awful lot of different things to deal with – from acquiring parcels for the Pleasant Street project to working on a class action lawsuit on opioids to try and go against the product manufacturers that are providing this poisonous drug and hurting so many people in our community,” council member Mark Boice stated. “We are all very proud of Lindsey Bennett and the work she’s done for our great city.”

Prior to joining Noblesville, Bennett was the assistant city attorney for the City of Fishers and the associate city attorney in Fort Wayne. She has a broad background in municipal law, contracts, real estate and utility issues. Bennett received her law degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law, is a Noblesville resident and is on the Board of Directors for the Noblesville Youth Assistance Program.

“This is my dream job, this is what I aspire to do and I feel honored to be here every day,” Bennett stated. “We have an incredible team here at the city and our team is the reason we’ve been able to accomplish so much the last two years. I love working with Mayor (Chris) Jensen, city council and our city staff. I truly appreciate this recognition and the way I’ve been welcomed to the city.”