Night & Day diversions – February 8, 2022

“Shear Madness”

“Kinky Boots” will run from Feb. 10 to March 27 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

“The Big Bang”

Actors Theatre of Indiana will present “The Big Bang,” a musical, through Feb. 20 at at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

“The 39 Steps”

Civic Theatre’s production of “The 39 Steps” runs through Feb. 19 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, civictheatre.org.

“Mr. Confidential”

Actors Theatre of Indiana Lab Series will present a reading of “Mr. Confidential,” a musical, at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistag.org.

“Piaf! The Show”

“Piaf! The Show” will feature vocalist Nathalie Lhermitte in a program celebrating the career of French singer Edith Piaf at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

“The Black Dahlia”

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present “The Black Dahlia” Feb. 12 to 27 at the Academy of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, 329 Gradle Dr., Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

“The Glass Menagerie”

The Hyperion Players will present its inaugural production with “The Glass Menagerie” Feb. 10 to 12 at Ivy Tech Hamilton County Auditorium, Noblesville. For more, visit hyperionplayers.com.

“Of Mice and Men”

Main Street Productions will present “Of Mice and Men” from Feb. 10 to 20 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.