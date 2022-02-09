Blo Blow Dry Bar opens in Fishers

For entrepreneur Theresa Shadley, opening a Blo Blow Dry Bar seemed like a logical next step.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is scheduled to open Feb. 11 at 11595 Whistle Dr., Suite 102, in Fishers. The franchise will be the first Blo Blow Dry Bar in Indiana.

“We offer no cuts and no color, so we just offer blow dries, or blow outs, as we call them, (and) special-occasion hair, makeup and extensions,” Shadley said.

The first shop opened in Canada in 2007, and the franchise has grown to more than 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to grow. The shop offers five signature hair styles.

There are eight stations at the shop. Shadley said there will be 10 employees.

As a longtime blow dry bar customer, Shadley said she saw the need for a brand with a history of success in the industry.

Shadley, a licensed cosmetologist who lives in Noblesville, already owns Pure Barre franchises, which are women’s fitness studios, in Fishers and Noblesville. She plans to open a third shop in Hamilton County in Westfield in 2023.

Shadley was vice president of sales for Kenra Professional, a beauty brand headquartered in downtown Indianapolis until the company relocated in 2018 and she decided to stay in Indiana.

“My background is in the beauty industry,” Shadley said. “Opening Pure Barre had me more into fitness, wellness. This is the perfect bridge between the two as far as focusing on hair and beauty industry but bringing the idea of total wellness, health and beauty into the market.”

Blo Blow Dry Bar will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more, visit blomedry.com/blo-fishers/ or call 317-436-1638.