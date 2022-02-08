Carmel council sends The GOAT rezone to committee, approves CRC land purchase

The Carmel City Council met Feb. 7 to review a rezone request for the site of The GOAT, approve a Carmel Redevelopment Commission land purchase and approve dates for suspension of the short-term rental ordinance.

What happened: The council sent a proposal to rezone the site of The GOAT from residential to business to the land use and special studies committee for discussion.

What it means: The GOAT, a tavern that opened at 220 2nd St. SW in summer 2020, has been closed since April 2021 after the board of zoning appeals denied a use variance for it to operate in a residentially zoned area. After a judge vacated the BZA’s ruling, the tavern’s owner decided to pursue a rezone instead, as the parcel is the only site with residential zoning on the Monon Greenway in Midtown.

What’s next: The committee, which has not announced a meeting date, is expected to vote on whether to recommend the council approve the rezone. The city council will have the final vote on the matter.

What happened: The council voted to allow the CRC to purchase the building at 611 3rd Ave. SW for $4.8 million.

What it means: According to Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, the city is eyeing the land as a potential site for the Great American Songbook museum, which it would likely lease to the Great American Songbook Foundation if plans for the museum move forward on the site. Even if that does not occur, CRC Director Henry Mestetsky said the site is the largest in the Midtown area not owned by the city or one of its partners, so it makes sense for the city to purchase the land as it continues to redevelop the area. The site is currently home to Laser Flash and Magnetic Concepts, which both plan to relocate to Westfield.

What’s next: The CRC will continue the process for purchasing the land.

What happened: The council approved dates for suspension of the short-term residential rental ordinance.

What it means: Typically, residents must receive city approval to use their property as a short-term rental through sites such as Airbnb and VRBO, but the approval process is not required during certain times of the year. In 2022, those dates are March 2-6, March 9-13, March 17-19, April 8-9, May 27-29 and July 16-23, which correspond to the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments, the NCAA basketball tournament, the Indianapolis 500 and the Songbook Academy.