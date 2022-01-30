Column: Meet the Carmel Green Initiative

Commentary by Leslie Webb

Sustainability has become the most critical issue of our time. You can see it all around, just by looking out the window: The severity of weather is accelerating here in Indiana, across the nation and around the world. To slow the changes down, we know we need to come together to build a more sustainable community.

Unfortunately, the problems seem so complex and abstract. Someone who could offer simple, meaningful actions individuals can do would really help.

Enter the monthly Sustainable Living column, written by us at the Carmel Green Initiative. With this column, we will share local sustainability events, interview local experts and offer suggestions on things you can realistically do to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

First, we should introduce ourselves. The Carmel Green Initiative is a 501(c)(3) environmental education nonprofit, founded in 2008. We are volunteers in and around Carmel who care deeply about protecting the quality of life for our kids and grandkids. Our mission is to build a more sustainable community in collaboration with our local government, schools, congregations, businesses, community groups and families.

You might have already heard of CGI through one of our many community education programs. We’ve run sustainable living seminars at the Carmel Clay Public Library, the Earth Day Art Contest for youth, the Hamilton County Solar Co-op, and many more. We helped start the CCS Green Team and advocated for the citywide trash and recycling program.

Over the past decade, CGI has gained a lot of experience in sustainability, and we’re excited to share this information with you. We’ll look forward to telling you more each month. Until then, we’d love to have you read more about our community activities and sign up for our newsletter. Visit us at CarmelGreen.org.

Leslie Webb is president and co-founder of the Carmel Green Initiative. Learn more and contact the group at CarmelGreen.org.