Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Student Impact executive director receives first Westfield Way Award in 2022

Student Impact executive director receives first Westfield Way Award in 2022

0
By on Westfield Community

Danyele Easterhaus, left, receives the Westfield Way Award from Mayor Andy Cook. (Photo courtesy of City of Westfield)

Student Impact Executive Director Danyele Easterhaus was the City of Westfield’s first Westfield Way Award recipient of 2022. She has been involved with Student Impact since 2005 and is passionate about serving Westfield’s youth community. The Westfield Way Award is a monthly presentation given to a Westfield citizen or employee. Nominations are reviewed and selected monthly. The nomination form can be found at westfieldwelcome.com/westfield-way-award.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts