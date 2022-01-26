Student Impact executive director receives first Westfield Way Award in 2022

Student Impact Executive Director Danyele Easterhaus was the City of Westfield’s first Westfield Way Award recipient of 2022. She has been involved with Student Impact since 2005 and is passionate about serving Westfield’s youth community. The Westfield Way Award is a monthly presentation given to a Westfield citizen or employee. Nominations are reviewed and selected monthly. The nomination form can be found at westfieldwelcome.com/westfield-way-award.
