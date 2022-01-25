United Way president announces retirement plans

Geist-area resident Ann Murtlow has announced her plans to retire as president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana.

Murtlow, 61, will retire on June 30. She joined the nonprofit nearly nine years ago.

Murtlow spent the first 30 years of her career in the electric utility industry. She worked and lived in London before being transferred in 2002 to Indianapolis for her job. She planned to remain in Indianapolis for only five years, with a goal of starting a business abroad. But she said she fell in love with Indianapolis and, after taking a few years off, joined UWCI, where she could align her career and philanthropic goals.

“My entire adult life I’ve been an opportunist. I never identified the next position, I just did my thing and opportunities came along,” Murtlow said. “I really do think it’s pretty rare for someone with my background to have the opportunity to serve in this way and bring my experience and my passion for the community. It truly has been an amazing honor.”

Murtlow said UWCI has an “incredibly strong” team that is well-suited to move forward.

In retirement, Murtlow said she plans to travel more, continue to volunteer on boards and committees and visit her two adult children who live in Chicago and Detroit.

UWCI’s board of directors has launched a national search for a new CEO in partnership with the executive search firm Koya Partners.

“Ann’s leadership through a critical time in United Way and our community’s evolution has been a true blessing and a gift to our community,” stated Rafael Sanchez, United Way’s board chair. “I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand how Ann’s transformational leadership has paved the way for continued success in combating some of our community’s toughest challenges. United Way’s ability to quickly convene donors and advocate for those in need was essential as our community navigated the pandemic. The organization has been recognized as a leader among the 1,800 local United Ways globally for helping to advance a new and promising model for serving individuals and families with comprehensive supports across health, education and financial stability.”

For more, visit uwci.org.