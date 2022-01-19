Chambers unite to present Hoosier Chocolate Fest

Westfield Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Latour came up with the idea for a chocolate festival after visiting French Lick.

“They have a chocolate festival that the (French Lick Resort) hosts at that location, and it’s 100 percent hosted by the resort, but I just fell in love with it,” Latour said. “I mean, who doesn’t love chocolate? The more I thought about it, I thought, ‘That would be neat to have up here.’”

So, the Westfield Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce and the Tipton County Chamber of Commerce to present Hoosier Chocolate Fest in February.

“I looked around this region and didn’t see anything like it,” Latour said. “I had been building a good relationship with Zionsville and Tipton and thought, ‘Hey, would you be interested in doing this together?’”

Vendors will provide samples of chocolate or chocolate-related products at a center table during the Feb. 12 event at the Bridgewater Club, 3535 E. 161st St., Westfield. Vendors also will set up booths and offer samples around the room. Chocolate-related products will be available for purchase.

Because it will be presented Valentine’s weekend, Latour said the event would make for a fun date night. Admission ranges from $45 to $85. Time options are noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Latour said vendors must have some sort of chocolate connection, noting that some might combine whiskey and chocolate or wine and chocolate.

“Anybody who can make something chocolate related is welcome to be there,” Latour said. “We’ve been excited by the response of people who want to attend. We hope this becomes a tradition for Indiana.”

For more, visit hoosierchocolatefest.com.