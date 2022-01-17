CrossRoads hosts Pizza and Punchlines at Westfield High School

CrossRoads Church Pastor Eric Lohe figures free pizza and comedy acts are a perfect mix to bring the community together.

Pizza and Punchlines is part of the Westfield church’s For Our Neighbor strategy to serve the community.

After being presented virtually in 2021, Crossroads Church’s sixth annual Pizza and Punchlines event is scheduled for Feb. 5 at the Westfield High School auditorium, 18250 N. Union St. Pizza will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the comedy show at 7 p.m.

“Holding free, fun events is one of the four initiatives of our For Our Neighbor program,” Lohe said. “We had a little over 700 people at the last one in person in February 2020. Our goal is to have family friendly comedy. You can bring your kids there and come together as a family. We find a local pizza place, which is willing to work with us to get the pizza.

“Our congregation comes and serves all the pizza and does all the greeting and that kind of thing. It’s not just for our church, it’s for the community.”

Indianapolis comedian Dave “the King” Wilson will host the event. The show features Greenwood resident Hoss Ridgeway, June Colson of Bowling Green, Ky., and headliner Daren Streblow of Ely, Minn.

Lohe said his longtime friend and comedian Ross Bennett arranges the comedians.

Streblow features a unique style of observational stand-up comedy. His offbeat style has earned him the title “The King of Uncool,” and he is part of the syndicated “Daren Streblow Comedy Show,” providing weekly comedy to the United States and overseas.

Ridgeway uses stand-up comedy, impressions, crazy sound effects and musical comedy. He has recorded a DryBar special and is a regular on former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s TV show.

Colson is a comedian, writer and podcaster who was born in Indiana and raised in Kentucky. Colson holds the prestigious title as Nashville Clean Comedy Champion in 2020.

Wilson got his comedic start in 1983 with “Bob & Tom” on Q-95, and then hosted WIBC radio’s afternoon show.

For more, visit darenstreblow.com.