Humane Society for Hamilton County receives OneZone’s new construction award 

Humane Society for Hamilton County’s new facility at 10501 Hague Rd., Fishers, is more accommodating for the animals it rescues, but it’s also catching the eyes OneZone Chamber of Commerce.

OneZone Chamber of Commerce, the combined Fishers and Carmel chamber, recently released its Business Excellence Awards winners. The Humane Society for Hamilton County won the new construction award and will be recognized with the other award winners during a luncheon at 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel.

HSHC opened its new, state-of-the-art shelter in Fishers in April 2021. It moved to the shelter from its previous location in Noblesville.

“On behalf of my incredible team and Board of Directors, we would like to thank OneZone for this incredible honor,” HSHC Executive Director Rebecca Stevens stated in a press release from OneZone. “An extraordinary amount of time went into the research, planning, design development and capital campaign that made a decade-long dream of ours a reality.”

Stevens said HSHC set out to build more than just an animal shelter. The organization tasked Curran Architecture, Meyer Najem and Shelter Planners of America with helping HSHC create a destination for all things animal wellness in the community. The construction allowed HSHC to expand its programs and services.

“We wanted a beautiful, state-of-the art facility that would serve as a destination for families in search of pets – a place filled with light, love, and promising new beginnings,” Stevens stated. “Words cannot express the pride I feel with what we have accomplished together – and to have our hard work acknowledged with this award is the icing on our dog treat.”

For more on the winners or to register for the Business Excellence Awards luncheon, visit onezonechamber.com.