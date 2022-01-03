Column:  A visit to Cabo San Lucas

Today, we will visit Cabo San Lucas, which, together with nearby San José del Cabo, defines the municipal region known as Los Cabos, Mexico.

In 1974, the Mexican government began promoting international tourism throughout the Los Cabos area, including building a coastal highway between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. Today, the coast between those cities is lined with hotels, condominiums and timeshare units. Los Cabos attracts about 2 million visitors a year, most from the United States and Canada.

Cabo San Lucas (often “Cabo”) lies at the southern end of the Baja California Peninsula, about 20 miles south of San José del Cabo. Founded as a fishing village in the late 18th century, Cabo is known for its sandy beaches and diving opportunities. The Arch of San Lucas (also Lands End), Cabo’s distinctive landmark, is a natural rock formation that juts into the water from the city’s southern end. Lovers Beach is along the Sea of Cortés on the east side of the arch, and Divorce Beach is along the rougher Pacific Ocean on the other side. Boat tours from the marina take visitors close to the arch, where they can often see resting sea lions and sunbathers.

Unlike the tranquil and even quaint San José del Cabo, Cabo San Lucas is famous for its shopping, dining opportunities and nightlife. The three-story Puerto Paraiso Mall, adjacent to the marina, encompasses more than 12 acres of floor space, featuring world-class shops, trendy restaurants, 10 movie theaters and a bowling alley. Cabo Wabo, a private nightclub famous for its own brand of handmade tequila, was founded in 1990 by Sammy Hagar, a member of the rock group Van Halen, who named the club after the band’s 1988 hit. Cruise ships routinely stop for the day in Cabo, which is now among Mexico’s five most popular destinations.