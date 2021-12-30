Noblesville Chamber lists January events 

The Noblesville Chamber of Commerce has several events planned for this month. Events can be viewed at noblesvillechamber.com/events/.

Young Professionals Network January Coffee Roaster

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Date: Jan. 5

Location: Noble Coffee and Tea, 933 Logan St.

Event description: Coffee Roasters is a series for young professionals looking to expand their personal and professional development. Attendees can learn new skills, connect with new friends and expand their network. Complimentary morning refreshments are provided.

Price: Free

Women in Noblesville Coffee & Connect

Time: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Date: Jan. 12

Location: Smith House, 444 Lafayette Rd.

Event description: The WIN Coffee & Connect event is conducted the second Wednesday of each month. Attendees can enjoy coffee while networking with other women.

Price: Free, but registration is required.

Legislative Breakfast Series

Time: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Date: Jan. 14

Location: Bridgewater Club, 3535 E. 161st St., Westfield

Event description: Meet and hear from state representatives and senators on what is progressing through the Indiana State Legislature this session.

Price: $25 for members, $40 for nonmembers.



Women in Noblesville Book Club “Mentoring Lifts and Inspires”



Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.



Date: Jan. 25



Location: Nickel Plate Arts gallery, 107 S. Eighth St.



Event description: WIN’s 2022 theme is mentorship. The group will discuss “Mentoring Lifts and Inspires” by Tricia Beck.

Price: Free, but registration is required.

State of Health in Hamilton County luncheon

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Date: Jan. 26



Location: Purgatory Golf Club, 12160 E. 216th St.

Event description: The luncheon will feature Riverview Health CEO Seth Warren and will take a look back and a look forward at Riverview Health projects and initiatives.



Price: $27 for members, $35 for nonmembers.