After

Blueprint for Improvement: Indianapolis home addition adds space

Built in 1926, the owners of this Butler-Tarkington home wanted to create more space for their family. A bedroom addition was the perfect solution!

Before

  • The goal was to create more space with an addition that blended seamlessly into the existing architecture.
  • The layout of the second floor was reworked, moving a secondary bedroom, and opening up the existing space for a larger laundry room and master closet.
  • A cozy covered porch was created below the second story addition and features beautiful composite decking and aluminum railings.
  • A new concrete patio completed the transformation.

