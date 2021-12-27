Blueprint for Improvement: Indianapolis home addition adds space

Built in 1926, the owners of this Butler-Tarkington home wanted to create more space for their family. A bedroom addition was the perfect solution!

The goal was to create more space with an addition that blended seamlessly into the existing architecture.

The layout of the second floor was reworked, moving a secondary bedroom, and opening up the existing space for a larger laundry room and master closet.

A cozy covered porch was created below the second story addition and features beautiful composite decking and aluminum railings.

A new concrete patio completed the transformation.