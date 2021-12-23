‘A busy year’: Mayor Scott Fadness said much of Fishers’ development in 2022 will focus on quality of life

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said the city’s primary focus for 2022 is quality-of-life investments.

“I think it’s going to be one of the most exciting years that I have been a part of Fishers,” Fadness said. “It’s going to be a busy year.”

QUALITY-OF-LIFE INVESTMENTS

Fadness especially looks forward to designing and breaking ground on a combined new City Hall and art center and the full opening of the Nickel Plate Trail.

City Hall will be built at 1 Municipal Dr. Fadness said the city will tear down the existing building to make room for the new structure.

“We are aggressively pushing to break ground in the fall of 2022,” Fadness said.

However, the city is still seeking a temporary location for City Hall services.

Design teams also are working on a concept plan for a new community center. Fadness expects the plans and the location for the community center will be in place by April.

“It will likely have an aquatic center, court space, indoor playground, a variety of elements and classroom spaces,” Fadness said. “It’s really going to foster a sense of community and a culture of health and wellness.”

The Nickel Plate Trail tunnel under 116th Street will open next spring. The tunnel is the final piece in connecting the trail from 106th Street to 146th Street. The tunnel also will feature plaza space and a pedestrian bridge.

“The courtyard area will be constructed to allow people to engage,” Fadness said. “It will allow people not only to traverse the trail but also come off of it and enjoy area amenities.”

The Nickel Plate Hotel, a boutique hotel with 116 rooms near the trail at 116th Street, is expected to open in May 2022.

LIFE SCIENCES

City officials are working diligently to increase life sciences offerings. Fadness nearly $500 million in life sciences investments are committed in Fishers.

“You are going to see a lot of that being constructed next year,” Fadness said.

One of the major companies investing in Fishers is Stevanato Group, a firm headquartered in Italy that specializes in drug containment, delivery and diagnostic solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries.

“This is just going to be a really dynamic year with a lot of busy activity for our city and our citizens moving forward,” Fadness said.

ROADS

Construction continues on the State Road 37 Project. The intersections at 131st Street and 135th Street will be complete in the second quarter of 2022. The intersection at 146th Street will take a little longer.

“That’s probably going to take all of next year to fully complete, but they’re making good progress on that road,” Fadness said.

146th Street is under construction but is open to traffic. Left turns are not permitted on to Ind. 37 or 146th Street during construction.

The only remaining section for the project is the intersection at 141st Street.

“That’s going to bid in the spring of next year, with construction happening in mid-summer or fall next year,” Fadness said.

Fadness said by fall 2023, the entire project will be complete.

Residential and trails

Mayor Scott Fadness said construction of the Geist Greenway would begin in the spring. The Geist Greenway is a trail on the eastern side of Fishers.

“It’s a basic trail. It’s not like the Nickel Plate Trail, but that will really connect the north to south on the east side of our community,” Fadness said.

As far as residential developments, work on the CRG Residential project is expected to be complete by February 2022.

The CRG Residential project is a five-story apartment building with 241 units, 10 townhomes, office and retail space along 116th, North and Maple streets in downtown Fishers.

Construction of the Maple Del development on 116th Street west of Chatham Tap will finish next year as well. Maple Del consists of 190 total rental units, with 164 garden-style units, 18 three-story townhomes and eight two-story patio homes.